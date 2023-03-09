DefMin Tilvar reiterates support for Ukraine and Rep. of Moldova in informal meeting of EU defence ministers

The minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, participated on Tuesday and Wednesday in the informal meeting of EU defence ministers, which took place in Stockholm, Sweden, where he reiterated our country's support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

"We had a meeting that reaffirmed European unity in terms of solidarity with Ukraine," Tilvar said, according to the source.During the meeting, defence ministers had a substantive discussion on the overall impact and consequences of the Russian Federation's illegal and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as the prospects for the European Union's engagement in support of Ukraine."We also condemned on this occasion the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, pointing out that this action constitutes a threat to the European and Euro-Atlantic security architecture. I welcomed the important role of the European Union and its comprehensive and structured response to Ukraine's needs, in particular regarding the effectiveness of the EU Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace, and the relevance of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine (EUMAM)," said the Romanian minister.The Romanian official highlighted the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the entire Black Sea region, stressing the need to support the Republic of Moldova in the face of the Russian Federation's threat by strengthening its resilience."We believe that this instrument is extremely important for supporting not only Ukraine, but also exposed states in the Black Sea region, such as the Republic of Moldova. Two assistance measures have already been adopted for a total of 47 million euros for the benefit of the Government in Chisinau," said the Romanian minister of Defence.Angel Tilvar also spoke of the need for an integrated approach in relation to malign foreign influences, from a broader security perspective. In this regard, he stressed "the importance of effective communication to counter the propaganda of various international actors against the EU and European states". He also highlighted the relevance of measures tailored to the needs of partners to ensure real support and to maximise the EU's external action.