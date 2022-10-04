Deputies' Chamber clears draft law on judges' and prosecutors' statute

The draft law regarding the statute of judges and prosecutors was adopted, on Tuesday, by the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, with 198 votes "in favour," 80 votes "against" and 4 abstentions.

The bill underwent all the procedural stages stipulated by the laws in terms of the drafting in the proposal and adoption of bills at the Government level and met all the necessary clearances, especially that of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu stated in the plenary meeting.

"Very importantly, this draft law elevates to the rank of law a series of rules which, until now, existed in the interior regulations of the Superior Council of Magistracy in respect to judges' and prosecutors' career, starting with the admission and the capacity examination, appointment, promotion on the spot or in the function of execution, promotion in the system, passing from the position of judge to that of prosecutor and vice versa, secondment, delegation, transfer of judges and prosecutors and so on," the minister explained, told Agerpres.

According to him. also stipulated are a series of procedures regarding the proposals for the high-ranking prosecutor offices, they currently being included in a ministerial order. "We made this process transparent, we expanded the Committee at the level of the Ministry of Justice, which includes two representatives of the Section for Prosecutors of the Superior Council of Magistracy. Moreover, we included in the bill a series of decisions of the Constitutional Court in terms of magistrates' career, in terms of freedom of expression, we included the jurisprudence of the Court of Justice of the European Union," Minister Predoiu added.

The draft law has been criticized in the plenary meeting by representatives of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) parliamentary groups.