Deputies Chamber's plenum approves chamber's budget

The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies on Monday passed the draft budget of the Chamber of Deputies for the year 2023, after the same forum's standing bureau approved the draft earlier in the day, told Agerpres.

There were 172 votes cast 'in favour' of the draft budget, 49 'against' and 3 abstentions.

The draft law for 2023 of the Chamber of Deputies stipulated a total amount of 604,146 thousand RON in commitment appropriations, and 589,589 thousand RON in budget appropriations.

According to the same document, out of the total amount of budget appropriations, 586,691 thousand lei are for the Chamber of Deputies' own activity, and 2,907 thousand lei represent expenses for the Romanian Institute for Human Rights - a third authorising officer subordinated to the Chamber of Deputies.