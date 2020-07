The deputies partially admitted, on Monday, the request for re-examination of the draft law for completing the Labor Code, which concerns provisions regarding the suspension of individual employment contracts during the state of siege or the state of emergency.

The decision was made by 166 votes in favor and 92 abstentions.The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this bill. The Senate rejected the request for re-examination made by the head of state in April.