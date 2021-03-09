Deputy PM Hunor says there is no conflict in gov't

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor on Tuesday said that there is no conflict going on in the government, between the Prime Minister and the Health Minister, adding that it is the PM's right to send the Control Corps where clarifications are needed.

"The Prime Minister's Control Corps goes where it is sent or where there is a notification. So we shouldn't be discussing whether it is good or bad. The Minister believes that the Control Corps should go there, to make some clarifications. The Prime Minister has this right, which cannot be challenged by anyone. Otherwise, there is no conflict (...) This is only about checking if the data is OK or is not OK," the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) told Antena 3 private television broadcaster when asked how he commented on what seemed to be a new conflict between the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister.

According to him, informing citizens is very important."It is important to inform the citizens and to give as much data as possible, to give data for each county, if possible for each locality. If the person is informed and trusts in the information received, then you do not leave room for such scenarios and all kinds of less sustainable ideas. But we can not talk about a conflict, there are discussions in any government, there are discussions between ministries, as there were discussions last week with the schools. (...) But this is not the case. there is no conflict going on Without discussions, without debates, you cannot make a decision," he said.Prime Minister Florin Citu on Tuesday specified that the data published by the Ministry of Health in relation to which he was notified are related to vaccination and not to the number of tests in each county and that he wanted to get sure that no information that could cause problems was released in the public space.Last week, the Ministry of Health published new data on the pandemic and vaccination centres in the counties.The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, on Monday, stated that the approvals of the intelligence services are not needed for the publication of the number of COVID-19 tests performed in each county.