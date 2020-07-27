Deputy PM Turcan asks city mayors to reimburse COVID-19 healthcare equipment, materials

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan asked mayors of the cities where healthcare facilities are operating under their authority to request the reimbursement of healthcare materials and protective equipment so far purchased as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, mentioning that a call for this procedures is open with the Ministry of European Funds.

"At the Ministry of European Funds, we have already opened the call for the reimbursement of purchases of healthcare materials and protective equipment. We are asking you if healthcare facilities are operated under your authority do not hesitate to ask for this reimbursement that is important also in relation to other healthcare expenses that you still have to sustain," Turcan told a virtual meeting of the General Assembly of the Romanian Cities Association.She added that the government is making efforts to manage the "health crisis" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioning, among other things, the allocation of funds to increase the capacity to test for the novel coronavirus infection."We started up with 400 tests a day and reached a capacity of over 20,000 tests a day," said Turcan.She added that the government aimed to keep up with the payment of sick leave. "Even on the COVID side, we have paid for medical leave and for those in quarantine or in isolation," she said.