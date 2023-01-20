DNA's Bologa: Cases in progress with damages estimated at 4 billion EUR, in December

Chief Prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Crin Bologa stated on Friday that, by increasing the number of defendants and sending them to court, the amounts withheld doubled from one year to the next, and in December, there were cases in progress with damages estimated at 4 billion EUR, told Agerpres.

"For instance, last year we had 128 million EUR, this year there were 270-280 million EUR only in the cases sent to court, without the corruption ones, those assimilated with a a reduced competence, more and more reduced. In December, there were cases in progress with damages estimated at 4 billion EUR. So, it is worth being a prosecutor and it is a beautiful profession. If I can influence things for the better, then it's an extra motivation," Crin Bologa told Presshub.ro.