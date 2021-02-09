Doctor Gheorghita: Vaccination of homless persons - by mobile teams supported by local authorities

Homeless people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mobile teams supported by the local authorities and the social assistance departments, and they will receive a certificate afterwards, the head of the National Committee for the coordination of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, informed on Tuesday.

"They will be vaccinated and they will receive a certificate, which will be filled in at these centres, night shelters. We will make a map with the locations of these homeless persons with the support of the local authorities and social assistance departments and the mobile teams will try to vaccinate them. However, the main challenge is that we cannot know for sure that after giving them the first dose we will be able to find these persons again for the second dose. But I am sure that, with the help of the local authorities and of the social assistance departments attached to the city and town halls, and also with the help of the managers of the night shelters, we will be able to start the vaccination of this category too," the head of the CNCAV told a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

AGERPRES