Domestic and international parcel traffic up by 13 pct in 2021

In 2021, the domestic and international parcel traffic increased by 13% compared to the previous year, up to 218 million shipments, and contributed 81% to the revenues from the provision of postal services, shows the data published on Wednesday by the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM).

According to the cited source, the total mailing traffic increased by 4% compared to 2020, to 595 million, and the total revenues exceeded 4 billion RON, an increase of 11%, mainly due to the continued growth of parcel traffic, told Agerpres.

More than half (56%) of the total postal services is represented by mail items, while parcels reached 37%, three percentage points more than in the previous year.

Also, the number of access or contact points to postal networks increased by 8%, as a result of the entry on the market of some providers whose business model is based on them, and the number of automatic "self-service" systems reached almost 2,500, up from one thousand, in 2020.

ANCOM data reveals that parcel and small packages traffic increased by 13%, both in volume and in revenues. Thus, in 2021, parcel traffic reached 218 million and generated revenues of approximately 3.3 billion RON, equivalent to an average income of 15 RON/parcel.

By parcel delivery traffic achieved last year, the main competitors were: Fan Courier (26%), Sameday (23%) and Cargus (13%).

At the national level, the Posta Romana National Company (CNPR) dominates the market of mail items in 2021: it retains 53% of traffic and increases to 63% of revenues (+4% percentage points compared to 2020).

The total value of the postal services market in Romania exceeded four billion RON last year, and domestic postal traffic amounted to 3.2 billion RON.