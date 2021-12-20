Draft state budget, state social insurance budget for 2022 to be debated, voted on Thursday in Parliament

The drafts of the state budget and the state social insurance budget for 2022 will enter on Thursday in the parliament plenary session, for debate and vote, announced the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, after the meeting of the Joint Standing Bureaus of Parliament.

According to the timetable adopted in the meeting of the Standing Bureaus, lawmakers have until Tuesday, at 12:00, to submit amendments to the two drafts.Also on Tuesday, at 14:00, the budget debate in the parliamentary committees is scheduled to begin, and on Thursday there will be discussions and a vote in plenary meeting.The Cabinet approved on Monday the draft state budget law and the draft law on state social insurance budget for 2022 and submitted it to Parliament for the nod of approval.AGERPRES