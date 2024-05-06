Drug traffickers, foreign citizens, detected by police and prosecutors in Mamaia resort

Policemen with the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade together with Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors - Constanta Territorial Service detected several drug traffickers, foreign citizens, in the Mamaia resort, in the area of a music festival, the Police informed on Monday.

On May 4 this year, the policemen of the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade, together with the prosecutors of the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism - Constanta Territorial Service, organized an action within the radius of the Mamaia station, as a result of which a man (citizen foreigner) was caught possessing high-risk drugs (9 ecstasy tablets and approximately 20 grams of MDMA) for sale.

Also, investigations are being carried out against two other men (foreign citizens), for committing the crime of possessing high-risk and high-risk drugs, without the right, for personal consumption. At the same time, they were found to be in possession of different amounts of cocaine and ketamine.

Following the home search carried out at the accommodation address of the three men, different quantities of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis, sums of money, as well as other evidence were identified and seized.

Also, on May 5 this year, the policemen with the Constanta Organized Crime Brigade, together with the prosecutors of the Organized Crime and Terrorism Investigation Directorate - Constanta Territorial Service, documented the criminal activity of two people (a woman of foreign citizenship and a Romanian citizen), suspected of committing the crimes of high-risk drug trafficking and carrying out operations with products likely to have psychoactive effects.

Thus, on May 5, the two were detained following two successive actions, at the entrance, respectively in the premises of a music festival in the Mamaia resort. The two people were caught while possessing for sale different quantities of MDMA (high risk drug), crystalline substance 4 - CMC (high risk drug), ketamine (risk drug) and 2 - MMC (psychoactive substance).

The actions were supported by the gendarmes from the Constanta Gendarmes Mobile Group.