Drula: I signed order imposing strict measures on the navigation of boats on Tarnita and Fantanele lakes

Cătălin Drulă

The navigation of any boat powered by fossil fuels is forbidden on Tarnita and Fantanele lakes, being allowed only the electric ones, with sails, oars or pedals, according to an order signed by Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Catalin Drula.

"The city of Cluj is supplied with water from these lakes, and their pollution cannot be accepted. Also, the noise pollution will no longer exist, which is an extraordinary thing both for the nature reserve around the lakes and for the tourists who holiday there," Drula wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the maximum speed allowed for boats is 15 km/h, and the navigation and swimming areas will be clearly delimited for the safety of tourists.

