DSU: Average age of patients with COVID-19 is 41; 50pct women, 45pct men, 5pct minors

Of the 246 persons diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, 5 pct are minors, 50 pct are women, 45 pct are men, a statistical analysis provided by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) shows.

The average age of is 41. Furthermore:

- 5 patients (2 pct) are aged 0-9;

- 8 patients (3 pct) are aged 10-19;

- 31 patients (13 pct) aged 20-29;

- 64 patients (26 pct) aged 30-39;

- 70 patients (28 pct) aged 40-49;

- 47 patients (19 pct) aged 50-59;

- 12 patients (5 pct) aged 60-69;

- 9 patients (4 pct) aged 70-79.

No patients are 80 or older.

According to the Department for Emergency Situations, of the 246 cases diagnosed, 19 were cured. AGERPRES

