EconMin Popescu: I invite companies in Romania to get involved in making schools energy efficient

The Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu, Virgil Popescu, invited Romanian companies to choose a school to help it become more energy efficient, according to AGERPRES.

He sent a message in this regard, on Tuesday, at the online conference Efficient Romania - A renovation wave across Europe.

"We need to think of an efficient Romania, to think that energy waste can lead to increased pollution, we need to think about the education of young people, the education of people, that we must have higher energy efficiency, even where we live our every day life," the Government's official said.

Popescu congratulated OMV Petrom for the initiative to get involved in school rehabilitation projects.

"We need to set an example for the little ones that schools can be rehabilitated. I invite as many companies as possible to join this initiative, for a company to choose a school in Romania and to help it become more energy efficient," the economy minister also said.