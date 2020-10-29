EconMin Popescu requests reopening call for micro-grants to SMEs by including businesses set up in 2020

The Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu, on Wednesday requested that the Prime Minister reopen the call for scheme 1 for SMEs, regarding the extension of micro-grants for SMEs, by including among eligible callers also of the companies that were set up during 2019 and "would have, on average, an average monthly income of 5,000 euros", according to AGERPRES.

"I would like to make another proposal to you in scheme 1, Mr. Prime Minister, it is about that ceiling of 5,000 euros, it remained subscribed there. I think it would be good if we took into account the companies that were set up during 2019, and would have, on average, an average monthly income of 5,000 euros," said Virgil Popescu.

The prime minister said that this would mean the reopening of the call for this financing scheme.

"Yes, let's reopen the call, we have resources, at scheme 1 there are still resources left," Popescu explained.

In conclusion, the prime minister gave his consent to the proposal made by the minister.

"Alright, you can come, but only for those who were set up in 2019 and who could not generate a turnover of 5,000 euros. Okay, I am waiting for the amendment to the normative act," Orban said.