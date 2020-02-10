Economy Minister welcomes EC decision to earnmark 53 mln euro to Romania for charging stations

Economy, Energy and Business Environment Acting Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu welcomes the European Commission decision regarding the allocation of 53 million euro for the extension programme in Romania of charging stations for low-emissions vehicles.

According to a release of the relevant Ministry sent to AGERPRES, the Economy Minister had a working meeting in Brussels on Monday with Executive Vice-President and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton.On the agenda of talks also tackled were topics such as the National Company of Uranium, Complexul Energetic Oltenia, Complexul Energetic Hunedoara, but also the priorities of the European Commission in the Energy area, the European Green Deal and the Just Transition Mechanism, the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) and other topics of interest.Also part of the delegation headed by the Acting Economy Minister was Secretary of State with the Ministry Niculae Havrilet.The Community Executive approved on Monday a public support scheme, through which Romania will grant 53 million euro for recharging stations of low-emissions vehicles, with the measure respecting the EU norms regarding the state aid.According to the European Commission, the measure will contribute to the reduction of CO2 and other pollutant emissions, without unduly distorting competition on the single market.It is estimated that the scheme, which will have a budget of 53 million euro and cover the 2020 - 2025 period, will boost investment into recharging stations for hybrid and battery-electric vehicles in Romania. This will cover the urban, suburban and rural areas and aims to develops a network of recharging stations on the entire territory of Romania.The scheme is open to all economic operators that meet certain criteria, for instance in respect to equipping with sockets. The beneficiaries will be selected through an open and transparent tender procedure, and the support will be awarded as grants.The Commission concluded that the scheme brings a contribution to EU's objectives related to environment and clime and overcomes any possible distortion of competition and trade exchanges caused by the aid. Based on these reasons, the Commission approved the measure based on the EU norms on state aid.The European Green Deal, presented in December 2019, established the measures to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. In order to achieve neutrality, 90 percent reduction in transport emissions is needed by 2050.