Economy Ministry has a budget of 6.6 billion lei, 92pct will go to 3 state aid schemes

The Ministry of Economy has a budget of 6.6 billion lei for 2021, 92pct of which will go on 3 state aid schemes, namely the one for HoReCa, the arrears for Start-up Nation and the one intended for films, Minister Claudiu Nasui wrote on Facebook, on Friday.

"I have always wanted to see that the ministers understand and present their budget. That is why I want to present the budget of the Ministry of Economy 100pct transparently. The Ministry of Economy has a budget of 6.6 billion lei and 92pct of it will cover these 3 state aid schemes. The largest scheme is for SMEs in the COVID-19 context, i.e. the three measures (microgrants, working capital and investments), where we allocated 4.5 billion lei. Fortunately, the scheme is supported by 85pct of European funds. Only 15pct comes from the state budget, i.e. from taxpayers' money," Nasui wrote.

The second-largest expenditure of the Ministry is the scheme for Horeca. 1 billion lei was allocated for this industry. This time, the money is 100pct from the state budget, without European funds, says the minister."The third biggest expense is represented by the arrears for the Start-up Nation scheme. There are already statements of expenses for them. For this, 635 million lei have been allocated. Again, the money is 100pct from the state budget, from the money from taxes and fees. The fourth-largest scheme is for films. A scheme through which the state gives money to foreign studios to make films in Romania. 100 million lei were allocated there, also 100pct from the state budget," detailed the head of Economy.He added that each scheme will have to be evaluated to see if the goal has been achieved."Obviously, the Ministry of Economy has to do other things than give subsidies. Each of these schemes must be evaluated and seen if it has achieved its goal. The real economy, that of small entrepreneurs, who often do not know how to navigate the state bureaucracy in order to make money under these schemes, it needs more It needs debureaucratization and the reduction of the tax burden, especially on the labour force, and only in this way can we help the economy in the long run. easy and well-paid jobs," said Claudiu Nasui.The draft Law on the state budget for 2021 was launched on Thursday evening in public debate, on the website of the Ministry of Finance, which is configured on economic growth of 4.3pct.According to the draft, the state budget is established at revenues in the amount of 174.102 billion lei, and at expenditures in the amount of 318.456 billion lei commitment credits and in the amount of 261.451 billion lei budget credits, with a deficit of 87.350 billion lei.