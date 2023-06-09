Education unions expect 20,000 people to attend Friday's protests in Bucharest.

The unions in education are expecting 20,000 people to attend the protests organised on Friday, in Bucharest, from 11:00hrs to 16:00hrs.

The trade unionists will meet in the Victoriei Square, at 11:00hrs, and at 12:30hrs they will march on the following route: Victoriei Square - Nicolae Titulescu Boulevard - Basarab Bridge - Grozavesti Street - Geniului Boulevard- direction from Iuliu Maniu Boulevard towards Razoare Square, and the end point is Leu Statue.

The Government approved on Thursday a Declaration, with a memorandum annexed, as an "additional guarantee" regarding the sectoral policy of salaries for the staff of the national education system, in accordance with the teachers' request in this regard.

In this context, President of the "Spiru Haret" Trade Unions Federation in Education Marius Nistor said that the Memorandum through which the Government commits to provide additional guarantees regarding the salaries of new teachers does not present many legal guarantees.

He mentioned that the Memorandum includes a part of the proposals, namely the reference to the average gross salary, which should be equivalent of the salary of a long-term higher education beginner teacher and also refers to the tranche to be paid as of 1 January, but the unions in education also had other demands which are not included in the document.

Regarding the protest of the education employees, announced for Friday, in Bucharest, Marius Nistor conveyed to the trade unionists to participate massively and present their grievances.

According to a press release sent earlier this week by the unions, a number of 134,007 union members, namely 86.93pct of the total number of those who signed the referendum to declare a strike, continued the protest on June 6.

The general strike in education started on 22 May 2023.