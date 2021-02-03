 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EduMin Cimpeanu: At a smaller or equal infection rate of 1/1000, schools, kindergardens, nurseries, will be opened

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, specified on Monday that in areas with an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, smaller or equal to 1 in a thousand inhabitants, then the in-person schools, kindergartens and daycares will be opened.

According to him, the National Committee for Emergency Situations adopted a decisions which foresees the three scenarios.

"The infection rate cumulated to 14 days, smaller or equal to 1/1,000 - schools will be opened, in-person, as follows: firstly, before pre-schoolers - daycare, pre-schoolers - kindergartens, students - primary education, including grade 0, lower secondary school, high school; the following scenario: infection rate between 1 and 3/1,000, smaller or equal to 3/1,000, will go to school in-person, before pre-schoolers in day care, preschoolers in kindergartens, students from primary education, including preparatory class in school, also senior students, of classes VIII, XII and XIII; third scenario - infection rate of over 3/1,000, but smaller than 6/1,000 - only before preschoolers will go to daycare, preschoolers in kindergarten and primary education students, including preparatory class," Cimpeanu said, in a press conference held at Victoria Palace.

The decision recommends in-person participation of students within the professional technological education, dual professional and post-high school for the activity of practical internship.

"Practical internships can go on with a physical presence. All these with respecting conditions imposed by practice organizers and by respecting imposed conditions by the order of the Ministers of Education and Health.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.