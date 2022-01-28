EduMin Cîmpeanu congratulates EC launch of Communication regarding European strategy for universities

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, took part in the Reunion of Ministers responsible with higher education, research and innovation, which took place in Paris, opportunity with which he congratulated the launch by the European Commission of the Communication regarding the European strategy for universities.

The event was organized under the aegis of the French Presidency of the EU Council, during the days of January 24 and 25.

"During the reunion of Ministers responsible with higher education, research and innovation in member states of the European Union, where the main topic was consolidating transnational cooperation among universities for the future of Europe, Minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu congratulated the launch made by the European Commission, on January 18, 2022, of the Communication regarding the European strategy for universities. The Romanian Minister of Education highlighted that this document is the result of a long process of cooperation and reflection at a European level, where member states and universities have contributed, both in the Bologna Process, as well as in the framework offered by implementing European programs in the areas of education and research," according to a press release sent by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Sorin Cimpeanu highlighted the sine qua non condition of the partnership between universities and the social-economic environment for a real valorization of results of research and for an efficient technological transfer.

Furthermore, the Minister of Education also specified that nationwide, under the guardianship of the Educated Romania project, Romania's National Recovery and Resilience plan (PNRR) includes investment objectives that take into account supporting the digitization process of universities, supporting complete routes of vocational / dual learning, as well as building modern facilities that can support a modern education system and an ecological transition.

"For facilitating transnational cooperation at a European level, Minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu declared Romania's continuous and unequivocal support, yet drawing attention upon the importance, as well as the extremely ambitious character of proposals for clarifying the legal status of the alliances of European universities and certain "European diplomas", B.A, M.B.A or doctorate degree," the same source says.