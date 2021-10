EduMin Cimpeanu: Getting vaccinated against COVID, only effective thing if we are interested children's health

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Monday that the "only" effective thing that can be done to keep children healthy is for everyone around them to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We understand very well the fear of any parent for the health of their own child. It is a justified fear. We need understanding among parents, teachers and officials, we need to understand the importance of education, we need to understand that we can no longer make children pay for our mistakes, the mistakes of the adults, as we have seldom done lately, unfortunately. Children are not responsible for the health of unvaccinated parents and children, the opposite is true. If we are really interested in their health, what each of us can do, the only effective thing we, each of us who say is interested in the health of our own children, can do is go get vaccinated," the minister told a news conference.