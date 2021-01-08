 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EduMin Cimpeanu says schools to open one way or another

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Sorin Cîmpeanu

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu said on Thursday that opening schools on February 8 will be "successful" "one way or another."

According to the minister, the problems with virtual teaching are "structural, not circumstantial problems," which "any country meets."

"We will manage to open the schools; it is my deep conviction that on February 8 we will manage to open either all the schools in Romania or the schools in areas with allow infection rate. We will prioritize primary education, kindergarten, knowing a virtual approach is the most difficult, and we might prioritize 8th and 12th grade students who take the national exam. My conviction is that one way or another we will manage to open the schools. Education remains a priority of the incumbent government," Cimpeanu told Realitatea Plus private broadcaster.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.