EduMin Cimpeanu: Semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations, to be dropped

Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday that the semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations will be dropped and only one general average will be required at the end of the school year, Agerpres reports.

"The meeting for social dialogue between the Ministry of Education and all dialogue partners is presently being concluded in order to finalize the Regulation on the organization and functioning of pre-university education, so that tomorrow these changes will take the form of an order of the Minister of Education and be sent for publication in the Official Journal. The structure of the school year is already known, it is already published in the Official Journal and the essential change that has already been agreed upon, the discussions are underway, is that the semester averages, mandatory mid-term examinations will be dropped, only one general average will be required at the end of the school year, and the teacher will have much more autonomy in terms of regular assessment throughout the school year," the minister told a news conference.According to the minister, it was agreed, together with the social dialogue partners, that the minimum number of grades for a school subject should be equal to N + 3, where N represents the number of hours allocated to a subject in a week."In other words, for a subject that has two hours a week, at least 5 grades will be required in a whole school year," explained Cimpeanu.