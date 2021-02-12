EduMin Cimpeanu: This year's education budget, very pleasant surprise; a lot of work ahead of me

The Minister of Education, Sorin Campeanu, declared himself pleased with the budget allocated to the field he manages, this year, mentioning that the sum is roughly 3 billion RON higher than the previous year, according to AGERPRES.

"Last year, there was the Ministry of Education and Research and the ministry's budget was shared by education and research. If we set aside the research part and are left with the [budget, ed.n.] execution for education, we have 28.276 billion RON. If that's the case [a budget for the current year of 31.1 billion RON - ed. n], it is a very pleasant surprise and I have a lot of work ahead of me, the Minister told private broadcaster Digi24 on Thursday night.

Sorin Cimpeanu mentioned that the budget will include an average increase of 25 percent of the standard cost per student for expenses with materials, specifying that the higher percentages will be directed towards rural schools.

"This increase will be directed more towards material expenses of schools from the rural environment rather than those from the urban environment, for the simple reason that the efficiency of a central heating on wood is a lot lower, for example, than that of a modern central heating unit in the urban area; for the simple reason that rural schools have fewer students, so the total sum at the school's disposal is lower," the Minister explained.

Cimpeanu highlighted that for the first time, students' scholarships will be settled from the state budget, the allocated sum being 536 million RON, and so will their commute, fully.