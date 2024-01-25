EduMin Ligia Deca attends ASEM Education, Jan 25-26

Minister of Education Ligia Deca will participate on Thursday and Friday in the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Education, a platform that aims to promote dialogue and cooperation between the two continents in several sectors.

The meeting takes place in Malta and brings together more than 90 government representatives and their teams.

"During these two days, I plan to participate in a series of bilateral meetings, precisely in order to develop and strengthen relations between Romania and the ASEM partner countries," Deca wrote on Facebook.

A first meeting was with the host of the event, the minister of Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation of Malta, Clifton Grima, with whom she discussed, among other matters, two "top priorities" for Romania: early education and the attractiveness of teaching careers.

"A teaching career is not just a profession, but rather a vocation to shape the future of our children. That is why, in my term of office, we are increasing teachers' salaries by more than 50 percent on average! The teaching career deserves respect, because it is the future of our society," reads minister Ligia Deca's message.