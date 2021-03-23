EduMin: National evaluation exam most likely after Baccalaureate

The national evaluation exam will most likely take place this year after the Baccalaureate exam, Minister of Education Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday.

"The Baccalaureate exam will remain on the same dates that have already been established, communicated and are known. The national evaluation exam will move after the Baccalaureate exam and, this way, we try to disturb as little as possible the structure of the school year and the academic year, because, if we postponed the Baccalaureate exam, it would certainly not be possible to organise the admission exam for the Romanian universities in summer. (...) It is very probable that we will postpone the National Evaluation exam and automatically the admission to high school as little as possible," the minister told the videoconference "Asymptomatic digital education," organised by the World Vision Romania Foundation and Edupedu.

He said there were no reasons to change the subject matters for the National Evaluation exam.According to him, schools will remain open "at least until April 1."