Eighteen migrants found hiding in cargo minibus

Arad border police officers have found 18 migrants who tried to leave the country illegally hiding in a cargo minibus, while six others were caught walking in the field towards the border with Hungary, told Agerpres.

The minibus, which was driven by a Turkish national shipping auto parts from Turkey to the Netherlands, was checked upon exiting the country through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. In the cargo compartment, 18 foreign citizens were found.

"The border police have established that they are citizens from Bangladesh, Egypt, Syria and Palestine, aged between 19 and 34, who entered Romania legally," the Arad Border Police reported on Tuesday.

Also in the Nadlac area, some 10 metres from the border line with Hungary, a group of six people walking was stopped. They are from Bangladesh, between the ages of 21 and 51, and entered Romania legally.

The border police are investigating the minibus driver for migrant trafficking and the migrants for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.