Electoral Authority: Meeting in Bucharest of national experts from EU states on elections

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) is hosting in Bucharest, an exchange of experience with national experts from EU member states for ensuring transparent and resilient elections, from Monday until May 20.

"The meeting of national experts is taking place in the context of the specific activities of the Mechanism for Electoral Resilience of the European Cooperation Network on Elections, operating under the European Commission's Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers. We are also mentioning that the mechanism for electoral resilience represents the main instrument of the European Transparency and Democracy Legislative Package proposed by the European Commission," informs a press release sent by the AEP to AGERPRES on Monday.The main topics of discussions on the agenda are:- election technology used by the AEP and member states represented by national experts;- developing new electoral technologies and the impact of their usage;- increasing electoral security technology - future objectives;- electronic vote: assessment of the feasibility of testing it in the upcoming elections in Romania;- anti-corruption and integrity measures taken by AEP and member states represented by national experts.AGERPRES