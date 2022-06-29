Elena Udrea remains in prison; ICCJ rejected request for suspension of sentence received

Former Minister of Tourism Elena Udrea remains in detention, after the judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) rejected, on Wednesday, her request to suspend the serving of the 6-year prison sentence received in the file "Bute Gala".

The court set for September 26 the trial term of the cassation appeal filed by Udrea.

At the beginning of April, Elena Udrea fled Romania, before the Supreme Court confirmed the 6-year prison sentence received in the "Bute Gala" case.

On April 7, Udrea was caught by the Bulgarian border police while trying to cross into Greece with a car at the Kulata border checkpoint.

On June 10, the Sofia Court of Appeal admitted the request of the Romanian authorities regarding the extradition of Elena Udrea, who was brought to the country and imprisoned at the Targsor Penitentiary.

In June 2018, Udrea was definitively sentenced to 6 years in prison for bribe taking and abuse of office, but at that time she fled Romania, being found and imprisoned in Costa Rica.

AGERPRES.