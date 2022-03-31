Emergency call 112 application available in six languages, including Ukrainian

The Special Telecommunications Service (STS) informs that it has added new translations in the Apel 112 [Romania's emergency call application - editor's note] application, which now can be used in Romanian as well as in English, French, German, Hungarian and Ukrainian.

STS indicates that in order to benefit from the new features it is necessary to update the application to the latest version, from Google Play or the App Store.

Also, following the steps taken by STS with the mobile telephony operators, in the message regarding the roaming service that the citizens receive upon entering the Romanian territory, there will also be included the information regarding the possibility of using, in case of emergency, the mobile application Apel 112 in all six languages.

"The updates support people who do not speak Romanian and are in an emergency situation, thus offering them an intuitive menu, easy to use in a language they know. With the setting of another language than the default one, i.e. the language in which the phone is set, the menu and location information are displayed according to the chosen option," STS explains in a press release.

In order to select one of the six languages, the following steps are required: 1. Access the "Settings" menu and select the "Language" function; 2. Choose the desired language for displaying the navigation information. Subsequently, the menu will be configured automatically.

STS brings to mind that Apel 112 allows people to send advanced location information in the AML (Advanced Mobile Location) format of the device on which the emergency call is initiated. The application uses the data connection and the location feature of the mobile phones (GPS), only during the call.

At the same time, the STS operators of the emergency call 112 service take over and process citizens' calls in several languages of international circulation and in the languages of national minorities.

So far, Apel 112, which can save lives in a critical situation, has been downloaded more than 600,000 times. It can be downloaded for free on any smartphone from the app stores: Google Play and App Store, Agerpres informs.