 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Emergency Management head: 20 Moldovan health workers to help with patient care at Covid hospital in Letcani

idevice.ro
Raed Arafat

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Secretary of State in the Ministry of the Interior Raed Arafat announced today that 20 doctors and nurses will come from the Republic of Moldova to help their colleagues at the Covid modular hospital in Letcani care for patients.

"The Health Ministry and the Ministry of the Interior received via the Foreign Ministry the offer of the Republic of Moldova to send over medical staff. (...) The offer was accepted. 20 Moldovan medical staff will be deployed to the Letcani hospital to work at the side of the military and civilian personnel there," Arafat told a news conference.

He added that discussions were also held with the representatives of the Romanian College of Physicians for temporary practice permits to be issued to the guest medical workers.

"We discussed with the president of the College of Physicians, they will issue temporary practice permits for the guest doctors and nurses. There is a great need for medical workers and they are welcome to support patient care, to allow the increase of the number of beds in the Letcani facility," said the DSU head.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.