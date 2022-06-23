Energy Minister in Azerbaijan: We're interested in diversifying energy supply sources & routes, petrochemical industry investments

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, participates, as co-president, in the works of the 6th session of the Inter-governmental Committee for commercial-economic and technical-scientific cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, on which occasion he conveyed Romania's interest in diversifying the routes and sources of energy supply, but also for investments in the petrochemical industry and other vital areas for the economy.

"We are strategic partners and we cooperate in many areas. We have a very active political dialogue. As I mentioned, I am on my fourth visit here since the beginning of the year. The organization of the Joint Inter-governmental Committee Romania - Azerbaijan represents an excellent opportunity to increase bilateral trade between the two states and to offer companies the opportunity to conclude new partnerships and identify new investment opportunities. At the same time, we have conveyed again that we are interested in diversifying the routes and sources of energy supply, but also in investments in the petrochemical industry and other areas vital to the economy," the minister wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.The Romanian delegation also includes Adrian Chesnoiu - Minister of Agriculture, Vasile Soare - Ambassador of Romania to Azerbaijan, alongside several secretaries of state with the ministries of Energy, Labor and Social Protection, Transport, Economy, and representatives of Romanian companies in energy.AGERPRES