Entrepreneurship and Tourism Ministry to launch Business Incubators Programme at year end (director)

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT) will open, at the end of this year, the Business Incubators Programme, which aims to bring the university environment closer to setting up these incubators, through them, to finance students, graduates, master's and doctoral students to open their own companies, Adrian Panait, deputy director general, Directorate General for Entrepreneurship and Financing Programmes with MAT, said on Thursday.

"Today we are dealing with the famous Start-Up Nation programmes, the 2nd edition, the Women Entrepreneur Programme and we are trying to prepare, for the second half of this year, the micro-industrialisation programmes that address the CAEN [Classification of Economic Activities in the National Economy] production codes and the Trade and Services Programme. Also as a novelty, we will try, towards the end of this year, to open, after a waiting period of more than three years, the Business Incubators Programme, through which we will try to bring the university environment closer to the creation of these incubators and, through them, to finance students, graduates, master's and doctoral students to open their companies and to be in these incubators, to incubate their companies. We will also have a grant component," Adrian Panait mentioned at the "Business and Entrepreneurship" conference, organised by Bursa Newspaper.

According to him, in the very near future the draft procedure will be finalised which has already been posted on the website of the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism.

"The structure has under its coordination the new agencies for small and medium-sized enterprises, has already almost 14 years of expertise in programme and project management, almost 1 billion euros have been managed in the last 2 years alone. We also have the technical capacity and expertise to take forward everything we have set out to do," added Adrian Panait.