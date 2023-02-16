European Chambers of Commerce analyze in Bucharest development strategy of Carpathian Region

A complex of sustainable strategies in the Carpathian Region can only be approached in resonance with the objectives of Romania's interest, derived from the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (SUERD), believes the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.

CCIR organized on Wednesday, February 15, the meeting of the presidents of the chambers of commerce from the signatory states of the Carpathian Convention, the event benefiting from the presence of the representatives of Poland, Ukraine, Serbia and Romania. At the same time, the general director of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry (EUROCHAMBRES), Ben Butters, also participated in the meeting.

"CCIR is fully engaged in supporting the regional development programs promoted by the European Union, as well as in the process of capitalizing on the economic potential of all areas of Romania, including the Carpathian area. A complex of sustainable strategies in the Carpathian Region can only be approached in resonance with the objectives of Romania's interest, derived from the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (SUERD). The proposals advanced today by the Polish partners can be implemented in an expanded format of the SUERD that also includes the Podkarpackie region," said Mihai Daraban, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The framework convention for the protection and sustainable development of the Carpathians was signed in Kiev, in May 2003, by a number of seven states, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Serbia and Ukraine, with the main aim of improving the quality of life, strengthening local economies and communities and protecting cultural values. Currently, the Convention has adopted and signed five implementation protocols regarding biodiversity, forests, tourism, transport and agriculture.

For EUROCHAMBRES, the opinion of the European Commission regarding this macro-region for the Carpathians is very important, as collaborations at the level of the four macro-regions are particularly encouraged. Most of the states targeted in the strategy for the Carpathians can be found at the level of the Strategy for the Danube Region. However, in order to clarify this problem, EUROCHAMBRES must consult with all its members to identify the possibility of support at the European level, said Ben Butters, EUROCHAMBRES general director.

For his part, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Poland, Marek Kloczko, showed that his country will continue the effort to convince the European Commission regarding the support of this region.

Poland, as well as the Polish Chamber of Commerce, appreciates the quality of the collaboration with Romania and CCIR, in all the international formats in which they are partners, such as the Three Big Initiative (3SI). We are here today at the invitation of our Romanian colleagues to present our vision regarding the sustainable development of the Carpathian Region in Poland. We will continue the effort to convince the European Commission regarding the support of this region, but equally we appreciate and will consider the possibility of being partners in the SUERD strategy, declared the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Poland.