European Commission requests from Romania, other states copies of their Maritime Spatial Plans

The Commission decided to send reasoned notices to Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Romania for not ensuring the proper implementation of Directive (EU) 2014/89RO establishing a framework for the development of Maritime Spatial Plans, according to a release of the European Executive.

The Directive sets out a common approach for EU countries to plan their maritime areas. Maritime spatial planning aims to organise human activities in marine areas to meet various ecological, economic and social objectives. Amongst these objectives there are the development of a sustainable blue economy, the sustainable use of marine resources, and the conservation of healthy marine ecosystems and biodiversity.''The implementation of the Directive is essential to achieve these objectives as part of the European Green Deal. The Directive requires coastal EU Member States to draw up maritime spatial plans no later than 31 March 2021, and to submit copies of the plans to the Commission and other Member States concerned within three months of their publication. However, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Cyprus and Romania have still not established and sent copies of their maritime spatial plans to the Commission. Therefore, the Commission has decided to send them reasoned opinions. They now have two months to respond and take the necessary measures to address the shortcomings identified. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union," the communication informed.Through its monthly package of decisions on non-fulfillment of obligations, the European Commission pursues legal action against member states that have not fulfilled their obligations under EU legislation.These decisions, which target various sectors and policy areas of the EU, aim to ensure the proper application of EU legislation, for the benefit of citizens and businesses.