European conference dedicated to transforming education, at University of Bucharest Rectorate

The European Transforming Education Conference called "The Fostering of the Youth Transversal Skills in the new EU and in view of the UN SDG 2030 vision" will take place on Wednesday, at the Rectorate H.Q. of the University of Bucharest, according to a press release of the Technical Secretariat of the International Honorary Chair "Jean Bart" (CIO-SUERD) - House of Europe, told Agerpres.

The event is organized by the foundation of the EUROLINK-House of Europe in cooperation with the Centre européen Robert Schuman in Scy-Chazelles (France) and with the financial support of the European programme "Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values - CERV," as well as in partnership with the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Studies of the University of Bucharest, in the context of celebrating 10 years since the launch of the internationalization of education project - International Honorary Chair "Jean Bart" (CIO-SUERD) and 25 years since the foundation of the "EUROLINK" House of Europe in Bucharest.

Following the public consultation, carried out for a month, the CIO-SUERD "Jean Bart" will submit for debate, for subsequent transmission to the European institutions and relevant governmental authorities, the Declaration-Open Call of the European Conference, which campaigns with predilection for the connection to the ethical system of European values, programmed through the CERV Program of the EU, for the promotion of an authentic integrity and professional reputation of the members of the pre-university and university bodies.

The conference takes place in the context in which, worldwide, the United Nations, especially through UNESCO, the main catalyst of the Summit on Transforming Education and the necessary adoption of the new "Social Contract for Education", is stimulating major transformations, with an impact on learning and knowledge, especially the inclusive one, intergenerationally open to all age categories.

Furthermore, at a European level, the Conference on the Future of Europe revealed the need for transformative projects with an increased degree of transparency in order to especially support the training a new generation of young pro-European citizens.

At the national level, the ongoing implementation of the reforms to which Romania has committed itself through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR), as a programme agreed with the European Commission, including by modernizing the legislation in favor of "the Educated Romania," offers the optimal opportunity to bring all the protagonists of the expected reforms around the same table: teachers and trainers, universities and research-innovation centers, government authorities, civil society organizations and international agencies, pupils, students and their parents.