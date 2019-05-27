EuropeanElection2019/ForMin Melescanu: I apologize to Romanians in Diaspora, ordered inquiry where regrettable situations occurred

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu apologizes to the Romanians in the Diaspora who could not cast their vote on Sunday or stood in line to vote, adding he ordered an inquiry in the countries where such problems occurred.

"I wish to express my regret and apologize to all the Romanians in the Diaspora who could not cast their vote or had to stand in line for hours to vote. Despite the measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) regarding the increase of the number of the polling stations abroad, which have reached 441, the voting process in several countries, in Europe in particular, did not unfold in good or satisfactory conditions. As a consequence, I have ordered an inquiry in the countries where regrettable situations were signaled, to find out the causes and the necessary measures to avoid the repetition of such events," the minister says in a message in the context of the organisation of the European election and the referendum abroad, according to the MAE release.Moreover, Melescanu adds that he demanded the urgent drafting of an analysis at the MAE level to identify concrete solutions and proposals of legislative amendments that would contribute to the development of a voting system tailored to the Diaspora's needs