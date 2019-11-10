EXIT-POLL OFFICIAL CURS-Avangarde: Round 2 of the presidential ellections, between Iohannis and Dăncilă

The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology - CURS, in partnership with Avangarde, made an official exit-poll for the presidential elections on Sunday, November 10, 2019. According to official data, Klaus Iohannis won the first round and will face Viorica Dăncilă in the second round.

Exit-poll, 9 pm, country votes:

Klaus Iohannis (PNL) - 39%

Viorica Dăncilă (PSD) - 22,5%

Dan Barna (USR-PLUS) - 16,4%

Mircea Diaconu (Ind.) - 7,9%

Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 6,1%

Kelemen Hunor (UDMR) - 3,9%

Ramona Ioana Bruynseels (PPU-sl) -1,9%

Alexandru Cumpănaşu (Ind.) - 1,2%

According to the experts, it is estimated that out of the total votes cast, the Diaspora would mean about 6%, which may bring some changes to the scores from the exit poll.