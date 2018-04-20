Fed Cup: Halep brings Romania first point in World Group playoff tie against Switzerland

World No. 1 Simona Halep earned Romania the first point in the Fed Cup World Group playoff tie with Switzerland, defeating Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 1-6, 6-1 in one hour and 45 minutes in the opening rubber played at the Multipurpose Hall in Cluj Napoca.

Before Romania's anthem was performed, the spectators staged a special choreography, displaying the colors of the national flag along the entire length of the stands, while large-size photos of team Romania's players swayed above.Halep did not have an easy time battling the 115th ranked Golubic who struck early with the opening break, fought hard and turned Halep's idle moments to her advantage. The Romanian however managed to recover and end the decider and the match with a hot streak that brought her the public's acclaim.In the second match of the playoff this Saturday Irina Begu (No. 38 WTA ) squares off Timea Bacsinzky (WTA's 46th).In the Fed Cup meetings the two nations are tied at 3-3.