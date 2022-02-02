Finance Ministry plans to borrow more than 5.2 B lei in February

The Ministry of Finance (MF) is planning to borrow 4.6 billion lei off commercial banks in February 2022, of which 400 million lei through issues of discount treasury certificates and 4.2 billion lei through eight government bond issues, Agerpres reports.

To these there can be added the amount of 630 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.The total amount, of 5.230 billion lei, is by 215 million lei higher than the 5.015 billion lei scheduled in January, and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.According to the prospectus published in the Official Journal, MF has scheduled, on February 10, a tender for a discount certificate issue, worth 200 million lei, maturing on February 13, 2023, and on February 17 another for an issue of 200 million lei, due on September 26, 2022.Also, in February, eight benchmark bond issues will be launched, with a total value of 4.2 billion lei, followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive bids, with a value of 15pct of the initial value of the bond issue (630 million lei in total).Thus, in the second month of the year, three issues of 600 million lei were scheduled, on February 7, 11 and 14, four of 500 million lei, on January 14, 17, 21 and 24, and one of 400 million lei on February 7.