Financing contract for metro Line 6 project, signed; its value - over 6.3bn lei

The Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications and Metrorex have signed the financing contract for the project "Connection of the metro network with Henri Coanda Airport - Otopeni (1 Mai - Otopeni Line 6)", amounting to 6.334 billion lei.

According to a Metrorex release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the project of Line 6 will ensure the connection of the Bucharest metro network with the Henri Coanda - Otopeni International Airport.The metro Line 6 will have a route of 14.2 kilometers and will include 12 stations. The objective of the financing contract is the granting of non-reimbursable financing by MA POIM for the implementation of the project, in accordance with the European and national legislation applicable to it.The total value of the financing contract is about 6.334 billion lei, of which the total eligible value is 2.777 billion lei. The non-reimbursable financing is of 2.360 billion lei, being granted from the Cohesion Fund through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, a value equivalent to 85% of the total eligible value approved.According to the financing contract, the project implementation period ends on November 15, 2026.