FinMin Citu says increase in allowances pending approval, to be communicated soon at gov't meeting

"In respect to the increase in the allowances, the decision is now pending approval and it will be communicated by the PM at the government meeting as soon as possible. As the PM already announced, we will make it in stages, in order not to endanger the stability financial at this point," Citu told B1 TV private television broadcaster, adding that "we are going to find out how much exactly the allowances will increase" in the following days.He also assured that there are no divergences between him and the PM with the respect to the percentage by which the pensions and allowances will increase and that the decision will be communicated in a couple of days.