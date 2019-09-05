FinMin Teodorovici about possible 9 billion lei hole in budget: No such situation exists

Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Thursday that there is no 9 billion lei hole in the budget, as the chair of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), Calin Popescu Tariceanu, stated immediately after leaving government.

Teodorovici added that next week he will hold a press conference in which he will talk about our country's public debt.

"We also had this discussion in the coalition [e.n. - about a possible hole of 9 billion lei in the budget], we met, we discussed very clearly many times what the situation is. Let's not forget that the revision has passed through government, a government where all ministers were gathered, including colleagues from ALDE. There was an address, at one point, by a colleague from ALDE, but my address on the tape during the government meeting was much more complex and more to the point, with reference to this possible hole. As a conclusion, there is no such situation, what we really have to do, I have said it very clearly, in relation to the collection side, the estimated revenues to be achieved, the expenses, I insist that they be cut, where they are not justified. Nothing else. It is an approach aimed both at increasing the incomes and reducing the expenses, but each minister should behave like a Finance minister, it is what I have always asked for and I hope that sometime, this thing will happen," said Teodorovici after he participated in the official opening of the Forum of Romanians Abroad.

Asked whether, when discussing in the coalition this subject Tariceanu said he did not agree with the figures presented, the Minister of Finance said that he had indicated to him an analysis carried out at the ministry.

ALDE leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on August 26 that the state budget closed at the August revision "by miraculous solutions", and a new revision will take place in November, which "will reveal the issues that have been bypassed."

