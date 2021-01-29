Fire at Matei Bals/Raed Arafat: From the information we have, there are no longer burned patients

The head of the Emergency Situations Department, Raed Arafat, declared on Friday that from the current information, apart from the four people who died from the fire at "Matei Bals" Institute, there are no longer critical patients or burn patients.

"We have no other people in critical condition apart from those that had COVID. Here we are talking about a COVID pavilion. The problem now sits in the hand of those that will investigate on behalf of the Police, the Forensic Department, Emergency Situation Inspectorate, who will investigate the cause of the fire, which at this point we will not speculate until we have clear conclusions from our colleagues. There are no people who suffered serious problems, with the exception, of the four deceased, unfortunately. The rest of the people were transferred to other hospitals, given that they are COVID patients, they need oxygen and were transferred for treatment there. We no longer have burned patients, we no longer have patients with other problems at this moment, from the information we have. It was not an Intensive Care Unit," Arafat said, after leaving the scene.