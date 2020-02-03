Firemen rescue three dogs, one cat from home ablaze

Military firefighters saved, on Monday, three dogs and one cat from a home in eastern Odobesti, Vrancea County that was engulfed in flames, the animals receiving resuscitation maneuvers after suffering smoke inhalations, the Vrancea County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Vrancea) told AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the fire took place in a home in the Satu Nou neighborhood."Responding forces acted to localize and limit the effects of the fire that was manifesting at the level of the roof of a building covering 100 square meters. At the same time, due to powerful emotions, a 69 year old woman received assistance from paramedics, who gave her qualified first aid and transported her to the hospital for specialty care (...) Two of the puppies and the cat needed resuscitation as they had suffered smoke inhalations. To the joy of the animals' owner, they responded positively to the resuscitation maneuvers, being now outside danger. The woman thanked the rescuers, telling them that in times of trouble the only ones that stand with her are the four-legged friends. Only they know the hardships that today left her without the goods she worked a lifetime for," the ISU Vrancea release mentions.The fire, which was extinguished after more than two hours, affected 100 square meters of the wooden frame metal roof, as well as domestic items.