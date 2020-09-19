First agrifood market place with exclusive Romanian certified products opens in Bucharest

The Bucharesters will have the opportunity to purchase as of Saturday organic and traditional products from the Piata Romanilor (Romanians Market Place), formerly called Colentina, as there is the only place where the most certified Romanian organic food, along with certified Romanian traditional and natural products.

"We are happy that the Bio-Romania Association and the Federation of Romanian Traditional Product Producers are invited to the first Romanian market place, for the Romanians, with Romanian producers. Sadly, many agrifood market places are displaying non-food products, whilst the food products are in particular from imports, be they labeled or unlabeled. In this market place, Romanian quality products will be traded, be they organic, or traditional, only quality goods, and not large consumption products filled with so many E-numbers (food additives) or chemicals. The traditional products are certified by the Agriculture Ministry and the organic ones are certified by companies authorised by Agriculture Ministry, which means the Romanian state is warrantor of this market place's products' quality. It is the first initiative I am aware of and I count many years in this field. Congratulations to all those who thought of and made possible this project, and offer it to us to administrate and implement," the president of the Bio Romania Ecological Agriculture Operators' Association, Marian Cioceanu, said in a video on Facebook.

So far, Romania has round 364K hectares in ecological agriculture and rd 10K beneficiaries registered in this system. The organic market of Romania reached 20 million euro in 2018, and is recording a rd 30 pct annual growth.