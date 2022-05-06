First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, begins her visit to Romania

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, began her visit to Romania on Friday afternoon.

The wife of the US President Joe Biden will visit the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, where she will meet with the American and NATO troops, and during the evening she will leave for Bucharest.

On Saturday, Jill Biden is scheduled to meet with Carmen Iohannis, the wife of the President of Romania, on which occasion she will express her gratitude for the generosity and support of the Romanian people in helping Ukrainian refugees.

Later, the wife of the American President will visit a public school in Bucharest, which hosts Ukrainian refugee students.

The First Lady of the United States is accompanied on this trip by Karen Donfried, Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. The delegation that will accompany Jill Biden to Romania will also include former US Ambassador in Bucharest (2009 - 2012) Mark Gitenstein, currently US Ambassador to the European Union, and his wife, Elizabeth Gitenstein.

After visiting Romania, Jill Biden will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia.

