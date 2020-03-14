First reactions to Ludovic Orban being designated for PM office

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday that he had appointed Ludovic Orban for the position of prime minister.The Save Romania Union (USR) will cast a vote of confidence in a stable government, even if it has "serious apprehensions" as to the formula unilaterally proposed by President Klaus Iohannis, USR deputy chairman Catalin Drula said Friday.
The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MPs will vote against the new Orban government, because the prime minister-designate "does not have the political experience necessary for such a position in a time of crisis," ALDE national leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Friday.
Pro Romania Senator Adrian Tutuianu on Friday called President Klaus Iohannis's decision to appoint Ludovic Orban as prime minister "a bad solution," adding that Pro Romania's MPs will make a decision on the confidence vote on the new Orban government.
The People's Movement Party (PMP) supports voting the Ludovic Orban government into office, because Romania needs a "legitimate" Executive, able to take "forceful" measures, to stabilise the country's situation, PMP executive chairman Marius Pascan said Friday. AGERPRES