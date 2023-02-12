First Romanian train with earthquake-related aid underway to Turkey, second to follow on Monday at the latest

Railway freight operator CFR Marfa announced having mobilized in record time the necessary material and human resources for the fast dispatch of temporary accommodation products to the population of Turkey affected by the earthquakes of February 6, 2023, the operator wrote on Facebook.

According to CFR Marfa, a train of 21 cargo carriages containing strictly necessary products: 1,200 tents, 8,000 beds, blankets, mattresses, bed linen etc. is underway to Turkey, and a second train is in the process of loading and will depart for the warehouse indicated by the Turkish Disaster Management Agency on Sunday evening or Monday morning at the latest, the railway operator said, told Agerpres.

Under a decision adopted on February 10 by the National Emergency Management Committee, Romania is to ensure the transport to quake-ravaged Turkey of several types of temporary accommodation products from the rescEU stockpile hosted on its territory as part of the Romanian ShelterCapacity (RO-Shelt) project.