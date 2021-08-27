 
     
First three cases of West Nile virus infection this season

Three local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered by August 25, one each in Bucharest City and the counties of Olt and Bacau, informs the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), agerpres reports.

According to the cited source, there have been no West Nile virus related fatalities.

INSP's recommendations to the population are to avoid exposure to mosquitoes by wearing long-sleeved clothing and long pants, use mosquito repellants, prevent mosquitoes from entering the house by installing protective window and door screens, ensure the drainage of water puddles around the house and discard stagnant water recipients and household waste.

